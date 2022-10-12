Watch CBS News
Ying Yang Twins to perform at halftime for Sacramento Kings' season opener

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings will be starting the 2022-23 regular season at home – with the Ying Yang Twins set to give a special Opening Night performance at halftime.

Sacramento's season opener is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Along with the Ying Yang Twins, the team says a slew of other special activities are in store for fans: former Kings Metta World Peace and Brad Miller will be signing autographs and all fans will be getting a free "Roar With Us" t-shirt.

The Kings say they'll be opening the Southwest Entrance about 30 minutes earlier than usual to get fans in a little quicker. 

