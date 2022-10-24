Watch CBS News
Wrong-way crash in Placerville leaves drivers with minor injuries

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Two people hurt in a wrong-way crash in El Dorado County
Two people hurt in a wrong-way crash in El Dorado County 00:21

PLACERVILLE - Investigators are set to release more information Monday about a wrong-way crash in Placerville that happened over the weekend. 

Officers tell CBS13 that, on Sunday night, a driver drove up the Broadway off-ramp and collided with another vehicle. Fortunately, the drivers were not seriously injured. 

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District posted photos of the crash. The vehicles involved were a sedan and a pick-up truck. It's unknown which vehicle's driver was at fault. 

One driver was transported to Marshall Hospital with minor injuries and the other was treated at the scene and released. 

The CHP has not said whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 

Just after 8 pm Division 7705, Engine 25, and Medic 25 responded to Highway 50 near the Broadway exit for a vehicle...

Posted by El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Sunday, October 23, 2022
