Worker on I-80 project hit by stolen vehicle during chase in Vacaville

VACAVILLE — A road worker on an Interstate 80 widening project suffered major injuries after being hit by a stolen vehicle during a chase in Vacaville, authorities said Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol Solano said the vehicle was stolen by an armed suspect in Oakland on Monday. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the suspect was located in the vehicle by a Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy.

The suspect led a pursuit into Solano County, where CHP Solano patrol cars took over. The CHP officers eventually backed off due to the chase becoming increasingly dangerous, which prompted a CHP helicopter to take over the pursuit.

Once in Vacaville, the suspect — only described as a Black man — entered a work project on the eastbound side of the freeway near Alamo Avenue, the CHP said. The suspect first hit the road worker before crashing into the center divider.

With the vehicle disabled, the suspect tried to get away on foot. The CHP set up a perimeter and located the suspect at 10:55 a.m. He was first treated at a hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the Solano County Jail.

The freeway worker remains hospitalized.