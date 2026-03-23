Woodward Reservoir looks to improve spillway to meet California dam standards

A 13-square-mile watershed in Stanislaus County that distributes water to farmers is seeking help from engineers to keep up with standards set by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).

CBS News Sacramento spoke with Forrest Killingsworth, the South San Joaquin Irrigation District engineering department manager, who said they are stewards of these water resources and want adequate facilities to protect the public.

The Woodward Reservoir in Oakdale is a man-made storage facility holding around 34,000 acre-feet of water, helping the South San Joaquin Irrigation District distribute irrigation ag water to their customers in a more timely manner, according to Killingsworth, and they're working with the DWR's Division of Safety of Dams (DSOD) to find the best way to protect it.

"The Division of Safety of Dams have really kind of changed the way that they look at reservoirs," Killingsworth said. "There's only a few jurisdictional dams in the state of California that don't have spillways. Historically, we've been organized to operate the reservoir to contain the maximum possible storm event from a capacity standpoint. And so the division has really changed their perspective post of Oroville, and they'd like to see spillways on all reservoirs in the state of California."

There is an existing spillway at the Woodward Reservoir, but it's not formally identified as a spillway by the DSOD. The project would improve the existing spillway location to add an extra layer of protection and meet California state standards.

"Pretty unique because most reservoirs of this size do have spillways," Killingsworth said. "It was part of their original design…this one's unique because it was designed to originally store all of the water contained from a storm event, and so the reservoir still has the capability to do that."

There's a board meeting set for Tuesday morning to consider advancing the project from the design stage and approving the proposal from Provost and Pritchard Consulting Group to provide engineering services for the spillway.

"The project is really important to the community, just from a perspective of dam safety," Killingsworth said. "But then also making sure that we're staying on top of our regulatory requirements in collaboration with the Department of Water Resources. We've always viewed ourselves as being a good partner to regulatory agencies, and I think the community will benefit from knowing that we really give our attention to those responsibilities to make sure that the public safety is always first in mind."