Woodland High's Woody's Closet provides students free clothes, teaches business skills

WOODLAND – Students will be shopping for free clothes on Woodland High School's campus after Woody's Closet opened this week.

"They got a whole bunch of stuff that I like. They got Nike and Adidas," said Jeveah Bearden, a junior at Woodland High who is volunteering at the closet.

The classroom turned closet is teaching Woodland High student volunteers more than just how to fold clothes, but practical business skills.

"When I come here it's like a good practice like communication and organization," Bearden said.

Senior Navaeh Gomez dreams of opening a boutique of her own someday.

"It might be a pain to fold it all back together, but it just shows how many people are actually taking this seriously," Gomez said.

Woody's Closet originally started as a free prom dress shop, but then school administrators started to see a need for their students on a day-to-day basis when it comes to everyday clothing.

"It's a great way to give back and also increase students coming to school because they have something to wear," said Woodland High Vice Principal Elizabeth Menendez.

Menendez and Beatriz Gutierrez are both on staff and teamed up to give back.

"We got together at the beginning of the year and were like, what do our students need?" Gutierrez said.

They called on the community and donations started flowing in from shoes to jeans to shirts to even hygiene kits.

"The kids that are coming in here are showing pride in their school," Menendez said.

It is creating a real sense of community on campus.

"You bond with people," Bearden said. "I have people come here that I have never known, and we bonded over a sweatshirt."

If you want to donate new or gently used clothing to the closet, you can find the details on a Facebook post from the school.