Controlled burn near Woodland catches up to, burns water tender truck
A California agency's water tender was destroyed in a control burn that got away from firefighters in Woodland on Tuesday.
The Woodland Fire Department says a crew with the California Department of Water Resources was out doing a controlled burn near E. Main Stret and County Road 102 when a water tender truck got stuck in the mud.
Crews weren't able to get the truck out by the time flames caught up to it – leading to the vehicle catching fire.
No injuries were reported in the incident, Woodland Fire says.
Officials urged people to avoid the area of E. Main Street and CR-103 due to the emergency response.