Controlled burn near Woodland catches up to, burns water tender truck

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
A California agency's water tender was destroyed in a control burn that got away from firefighters in Woodland on Tuesday.

The Woodland Fire Department says a crew with the California Department of Water Resources was out doing a controlled burn near E. Main Stret and County Road 102 when a water tender truck got stuck in the mud.

Crews weren't able to get the truck out by the time flames caught up to it – leading to the vehicle catching fire.

The water tender after it caught fire.  Woodland Fire Department

No injuries were reported in the incident, Woodland Fire says.

Officials urged people to avoid the area of E. Main Street and CR-103 due to the emergency response. 

