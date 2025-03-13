3 Sacramento residents arrested after Woodland cell phone store burglary

WOODLAND – A trio of suspects have been arrested after an AT&T store was burglarized this week.

Woodland police say, early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a burglary in progress call along East Main Street.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the store and waited.

Soon, two suspects walked out of the back of the store with a bag full of stolen merchandise. Both of those suspects – 35-year-old Derwin Mulwee and 36-year-old Charles Threets – were detained.

Nearby, officers also located a suspicious vehicle that had no plates. A suspect who officers quickly discovered was on searchable probation was inside. Police say, not only did they find burglary tools and other items like drug paraphernalia, they also noticed how the suspect had a phone app open with directions to another cell phone store in Woodland.

Mulwee, Treets, and Clark were arrested by officers on burglary and conspiracy charges. All three were booked into Yolo County Jail.

Police say Mulwee and Clark had previous convictions of theft on their records.