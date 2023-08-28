Woman struck, killed on Fruitridge Road in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A woman has died after she was struck by a car in south Sacramento on Sunday night.

Sacramento police said the incident happened just after 9 p.m. along the 5000 block of Fruitridge Road.

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman down in the roadway; she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The driver stayed at the scene after the collision, police said.

Investigators have combed the area for any other evidence and witnesses. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman killed.