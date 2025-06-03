Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after being pinned by her own car against parked vehicle in Sacramento

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — A woman died after being pinned by her own car against a parked vehicle in the Pocket area of Sacramento, police said Tuesday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in a parking lot of a Bel Air grocery store along Rush River Drive.

Sacramento police said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Officers learned that the woman who died appeared to have been the person operating the vehicle prior to it pinning her.

First responders declared her dead at the scene. Her name will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

Two minors were passengers in the woman's vehicle but were uninjured.

Sacramento police said it is still investigating what caused the collision.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.