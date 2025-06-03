Woman dies after being pinned by her own car against parked vehicle in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A woman died after being pinned by her own car against a parked vehicle in the Pocket area of Sacramento, police said Tuesday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in a parking lot of a Bel Air grocery store along Rush River Drive.

Sacramento police said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Officers learned that the woman who died appeared to have been the person operating the vehicle prior to it pinning her.

First responders declared her dead at the scene. Her name will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

Two minors were passengers in the woman's vehicle but were uninjured.

Sacramento police said it is still investigating what caused the collision.