Woman killed in Sacramento hit-and-run crash

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 65th Street and Lemon Hill Avenue. Sacramento police say a woman had significant injuries at the scene and died at a local hospital. The driver who hit the woman left before police arrived.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, and the Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman after her next of kin have been notified.