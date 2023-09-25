Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in Sacramento hit-and-run crash

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning. 

The incident happened at 65th Street and Lemon Hill Avenue. Sacramento police say a woman had significant injuries at the scene and died at a local hospital. The driver who hit the woman left before police arrived.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, and the Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman after her next of kin have been notified.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 12:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.