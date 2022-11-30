Watch CBS News
Woman killed by train in south Sacramento, officials say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the south Sacramento area Tuesday night.

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. at Gerber and French roads in the Florin area.

Sacramento Metro Fire, which had personnel respond to the scene, confirmed the victim was an adult woman. Her identity has not yet been released.

At this time, details are very limited.

