Woman injured in explosion at Sacramento County apartment

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews are investigating an explosion that injured a woman Monday evening at an apartment in the Arden-Arcade area.

Metro Fire said crews responded around 7:17 p.m. to a complex along Howe Avenue, a few blocks north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, for a reported commercial fire and a hand injury that was initially believed to be caused by fireworks.

Firefighters located a woman inside a unit who had suffered a hand injury as a result of an explosion that authorities later determined did not involve fireworks.

There was no active fire that followed the explosion.

The woman was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital for further medical care. Her injury was described as moderate to severe, though the exact extent remains unknown at this time, Metro Fire said.

An infant was also taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Metro Fire said the explosion caused damage inside the apartment, including to windows, the ceiling and cabinets. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.