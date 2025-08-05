Woman dies after getting stuck in donation box in Lodi

A woman died after becoming stuck inside a donation box in Lodi, police said Monday.

Lodi's Police Department said it received a call around 6:10 p.m. reporting that a woman had her head stuck in a donation box with her legs hanging out near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and West Elm Street.

When officers arrived, they found the woman still partially inside the container, intended for nonperishable household goods.

Lodi Fire Department personnel responded and assisted in gaining entry into the box to free the woman. First responders provided medical aid at the scene before transporting her to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman has not been identified but was described as a white adult, estimated to be between 35 and 45 years old. Lodi police said it is unknown how long she was inside the donation bin.

Lodi police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward as the investigation remains active.