Woman booked into jail on vehicular manslaughter charges for Sutter County crash

SUTTER COUNTY - A woman is accused of driving recklessly and speeding when she allegedly caused a crash that killed another driver in Sutter County.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, on September 17 around 4:24 p.m., Sutter County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street in Live Oak. There, they found a Jeep Cherokee and a Toyota Camry that had collided and were blocking the roadway. Each vehicle only had one occupant.

Esmeralda Perez Sutter County Sheriff's Office

Sutter County Fire Department and medical personnel administered first aid to the injured drivers. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Beatriz Curiel, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Jeep, Esmeralda Perez, 25, was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office says.

Through the course of their investigation, Sutter County sheriff's detectives determined that Perez was driving recklessly over double the speed limit when she hit Curiel's vehicle.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, authorities say.

On October 6, Perez was arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail on the charge of vehicular manslaughter.