Woman accused of setting homeless person on fire after argument in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of setting a homeless person on fire in late April.

Jacqueline Popaibarra, 34, was already in jail, accused of a robbery, when she was identified as a suspect in the fire, authorities said. She faces added charges related to the fire and is being held on a bail of $400,000 for that incident.

On the night of April 26, witnesses located and helped extinguish a 49-year-old woman with severe burns on a third of her body, authorities said. It happened 17th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento.

Due to Popaibarra being intubated in a hospital and unable to speak, Popaibarra was identified as a suspect by way of witness statements and surveillance footage. The footage showed Popaibarra driving to the area where the victim had set up to sleep for the night and engaged in an argument, authorities said.

Popaibarra is accused of throwing an unknown liquid onto the victim and igniting a fire before leaving the scene in her vehicle.

On Tuesday, the victim was finally able to speak with investigators and also positively identified Popaibarra as the suspect.

The sheriff's office said Popaibarra is not homeless and it remains unclear how the two individuals knew each other.

Popaibarra is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.