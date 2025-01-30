Wet weather to return to Sacramento area after weeks without measurable rainfall

A significant weather pattern shift will bring periods of widespread rain, mountain snow, and breezy southerly winds to Northern California starting Friday and continuing into next week. Expect impacts on travel, commutes and outdoor activities across the region.

The first storm will be a warmer system bringing widespread rain, high-elevation mountain snow, and breezy southerly winds Friday through Sunday. Minor mountain impacts are expected due to higher snow levels but the rain could bring moderate impacts due to nuisance flooding.

Rainfall totals from this storm could be anywhere from 2-4 inches for areas north of Interstate 80. The areas south of I-80 could get anywhere from 1/2-1 inch of rain.

Rain, rain and more rain! Atmospheric Rivers will bring several inches of rainfall to Northern California over the next 7 days. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/03pYfOBWpL — Tracy Humphrey (@TracyHumphreyTV) January 30, 2025

The foothills and mountains could get between 3-6 inches, with some local areas getting up to 10 inches of rainfall.

Minor travel issues due to the snow are anticipated from this storm as the snow level will likely be above pass level. However, areas above 6,000 feet could get 1-3 inches of snow.

Southerly winds are anticipated to arrive Saturday and Monday. Gusts could get up to 35 mph, especially in exposed areas.

This storm is expected to bring the first measurable rain to the area since Jan. 3, when the area received 3/10's of an inch.

Second storm arrives early next week

A second storm could add another 1-2 inches of rain to the Sacramento Valley, whereas the San Joaquin Valley could see another 1/2-1 inch of rainfall.

The foothills and mountains could receive 2-4 inches with some local areas getting as much as 7 inches.

Snow from this storm is anticipated to impact commutes. Areas above 5,000 feet could get anywhere from 6-18 inches of snow, with areas above 6,000 feet anticipated to get more than two feet.

At the moment, this snowfall is looking to arrive late Monday through Wednesday.

However, forecast models are not consistent with timing and precipitation amounts and adjustments in the storm's timing along with precipitation amounts are likely.

Drivers should expect wet roads, slow commutes, minor ponding in low-lying areas and chain controls.

All rivers, streams and creeks are expected to rise sharply, but no river flooding is expected at this time.

January totals

In early January, the California Department of Water Resources reported that the Phillips Station was at 91 percent of its average, whereas the entire state was at 108 percent of the average for early January.

But on Monday, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reported it was on day 24 without measurable rain, making it the third longest stretch without precipitation since 1991. Only 2007 and 2022 had longer periods.

The snow lab reported it's received 1.5 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, making it the seventh driest January so far.

The DWR will be conducting its second snow survey at the Phillips Station on Friday at 11 a.m.