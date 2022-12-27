Holiday-travel nightmare felt at Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO – A massive winter storm tore across the country while killing dozens. The powerful system is also disrupting the friendly skies as many travelers scramble to fly out of airports.

At Sacramento International Airport, Southwest Airlines passengers are among those hardest hit.

"We're here right now because our flight got canceled yesterday," said Ben Rodriguez. After experiencing delays two days in row, his partner and him decided to return home in Solano County.

For Gerret Gouvea, he and his wife decided to drive home to Las Vegas.

"We're alive. We got our health," he said. "It happens. At least we have our luggage going home with us."

In some cases, travelers are not even trying to reach home just yet.

"For me, it was just trying to get to the next layover," said Eduardo Gutierrez of Texas.

He told CBS13 he flew out of Palm Springs to San Diego in hopes of catching a flight back to the Lone Star state. He explains he was later told he may be able to get a connecting flight from Sacramento.

"Now, it's a three-day wait," he said.

The airline said people can ask for a full refund or receive credit for canceled flights, which never expire. But for people who have slept at the airport, they only care about getting home.

When asked how long it could take for the network to get back on track, the airline said it could not predict the outcome at the moment.

"We've been trying to get on our flight," said Sean Smith of Sacramento. "But there's no pilots."

We are Getting Answers on what is behind the delays and cancelations.

An airline spokesperson told CBS13 it is having issues getting flight crews in place.

As a result, major changes to its flight schedules are expected.

While frustrations soar, AAA recommends people consider travel insurance.

"It's for those instances where either you can't make your flight or something dramatic happens with your flight," said John Treanor, an auto club spokesperson.

Travel experts say –even if you miss your flight, it can cover things normally not covered by airlines like an act of nature that grounds planes.

Meanwhile, fliers try to ride out this turbulence.

"We'll make it up, somehow," Guiterrez said.