Winter storm creates slick roads, low visibility on Highway 50

Stop-and-go traffic in and out of the Tahoe basin on Highway 50 Saturday

POLLOCK PINES - It finally feels like winter in the lower elevations with two storms within one week.

There was stop-and-go traffic in and out of the Tahoe basin all day Saturday on Highway 50 as cars put chains on at Smith Flat to head up the mountain.

A drive where rain quickly turned to snow with slick roads, a covered highway and low visibility.

"It's really hard to see," one man said.

Some cut ski trips short to head back to Sacramento just to be stuck in traffic for hours, leaving South Lake Tahoe behind.

"The wind is blowing really bad so it's hard to drive," a person said.

Some came prepared to get trapped.

"Cooking hotdogs with chicken nuggets," said a man with a grill. "I wanted to enjoy my picnic...even in the snow."

For many, a stop at the Fresh Pond Snow Park is as far up Highway 50 as they'll make it.

"The snow is too heavy so we stopped here," a group from Ukraine said.

It was a winter wonderland for those not on the road.

"We've seen a lot of people pulled over. Two-wheel drive car, no chains, you're gonna have problems," a man said.

Even though the storm is over and the skies are clear, chain controls are still in effect Saturday night from right outside of Placerville all the way into South Lake Tahoe.