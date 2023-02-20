Will it snow in Sacramento this week? Big drop in temperatures on the way

Will it snow in Sacramento this week?

SACRAMENTO – A big cooldown is on the way to Northern California – one that could bring significant low elevation snow.

The significant change in our weather pattern will begin on Tuesday as strong northerly winds usher in colder air. Daytime temperatures will reach the 60s on Tuesday and fall to the low 50s Wednesday.

Daytime temps will drop further on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

👀 Heads Up!



Cold and unsettled weather returns mid to late week, bringing along:



🏔️ Significant mountain snow

❄️ Snow accumulations into the foothills

⛓️ Travel impacts

🌧️ Valley showers

🍃 Periods of gusty winds

🥶 Cold temperatures



Stay tuned for details! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pnv4TmZrp4 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 19, 2023

Snow is expected to develop in the Sierra on Tuesday. By Wednesday, with temperatures much cooler, the valley is also expected to see scattered showers.

Wednesday night into Thursday is the first chance the valley could see trace amounts of snow as snow levels are expected to fall below 1,000'-mark.

Slightly higher up, Grass Valley could see 3"-6" of snow, while Placerville could see 6"-12".

Areas between 1,000-3,000' are expected to get 1-2' of snow. About 2-3' of snow is possible between the 3,000'-5,000' mark. Another 3-5' of snow is expected above 5,000'.

Even more precipitation is expected into the weekend.