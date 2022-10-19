Watch CBS News
Wife of man killed by Stockton serial killer speaks out

By Marlee Ginter

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON - From terror to triumph. There's no doubt Stockton lived in unimaginable fear with the serial killings, but it's clear that fear didn't break it.

Paul Yaw

The wife of one of the victims is speaking out for the first time. She hopes that out of such grief comes strength and unity. Shuly Yaw lost her husband, Paul, the first victim in Stockton's serial killings. He was ambushed at a park off Kermit Lane back in July.

Shuly is still too emotional to talk on camera, but she had one message for the community to hold their loved ones a little tighter.

"Just know that when they leave to go to the grocery store, to work, or out, there's a chance they might not come back," she said. 

The community is planning a vigil on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to honor the victims and to stay "Stockton Strong" moving forward.

