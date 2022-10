Wife of man killed by Stockton serial killer speaks out Still too emotional to talk on camera, Shuly Yaw's husband, Paul, was the first victim in the Stockton serial killings. He was ambushed at a park on Kermit Lane in July. Shuly shared two children with Paul. Their 15-year-old boy is devastated to have lost his Dad, who, Shuly says, was his best friend. Now she hopes out of such grief comes unity.