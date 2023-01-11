White-out conditions reported over Sierra summit on I-80, closed in both directions

Is heavy snow in the Sierra the answer to the state's drought?

NYACK -- Tuesday white-out conditions at the summits of the Sierra held traffic on Highway 50 into the afternoon and on I-80 into Tuesday night.

I-80 is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to white-out conditions as of 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Semi-trucks parked along the highway even before Colfax to wait out the conditions. Traffic was held before noon Tuesday and the line of trucks lined I-80 in both directions, unable to pass through to the Sierra or Nevada state line.

In Nyack, a typically busy rest stop and Nyack Sno-Park was empty for all but a dozen cars over the span of six hours. Two semi-truck drivers pulled off in the middle of the closure to put on chains for the rest of their journeys, on pause until the highway reopened.

“No one is getting over the summit of the Sierras. 80 closed in both directions at Colfax.”



Another pair of travelers from Sacramento were stuck in Nyack as they passed through Colfax before the closure was in place, they said, and were unable to go any further.

"Our problem was we ran out of everything, but our problem was we were only supposed to be here for a quick in and out trip," said Kirstie Denovitz, stranded in Nyack.

CalTrans districts across the state strongly advise the public to avoid traveling as of Tuesday night due to the extent of impacts from the weather.

"We got to get these stuff where it's supposed to go, so people like y'all can have it," said Jason Wheeler, a truck driver waiting out the storm in Nyack.

Wheeler said he doesn't fear conditions, like what's been reported over the Summit in the Sierra, and said he stayed focused on the importance of his work transporting items, like Tuesday, rock salt for communities in the midst of winter weather.

The latest updates on road conditions can be found online via CalTrans.