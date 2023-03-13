Where to watch the Kings games in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Kings are on a hot streak this season, shocking the NBA world and their fans. They haven't made a playoff appearance since the 2005-06 season, which is the longest post-season drought in NBA history.

This year, however, the win is within reach for the Kings, and fans from all around the area want to root for the team.

Here are some of the watch parties in the Sacramento area, for all home and away games.

Public House Downtown

Game day specials include the Kings-size platter, which includes nachos, wings, egg rolls and more, and a lavender lemonade margarita called Light The Beam

Republic Bar & Grill

There are food and drink specials at happy hour prices, and a PB&J drink special that includes Pabst Blue Ribbon beer and a shot of Jameson.

Malt & Mash

The Irish pub which is next to the arena has $6 Beams shooters with every Kings win.

University of Beer, Sacramento

Specials vary depending on the game day, and they may include happy hour prices on weekdays.

Tipsy Putt

For $9.16, you get 1 draft cocktail and unlimited pub pretzels, queso and mustard during the game. There is also an unlimited pack for $99, which gives you this deal for all Kings games.