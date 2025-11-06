Source of strong odor spreading across western Roseville, Rocklin identified

A strong, unpleasant odor hanging over parts of western Roseville and Rocklin this week had many residents holding their noses and wondering where the smell was coming from.

At first, many assumed the nearby landfill in Lincoln was to blame. But officials say their investigation found something very different.

"We can back track where that odor came from, given real-time weather conditions, and that's how we were able to identify the source of this most recent odor event," said Emily Hoffman with the Western Placer Waste Management Authority.

Using weather models and what's called a reverse trajectory tool, investigators traced the source to a farm northwest of the landfill that had recently spread roughly 5,000 pounds of chicken manure across its fields.

"That scent, we found, traveled pretty far," Hoffman added.

Reports of the odor stretched for miles, from western Roseville all the way to Citrus Heights and Antelope.

CBS Sacramento went to the county level to find out if anything can actually be done.

"At the county level, our hands are tied by state and local laws as far as protecting agricultural operations and the odors that come from them," said Adam Baughman with the district. "However, we can work with the farmers and ag commissioner to notify the public when manure applications will occur."

While this particular smell didn't come from the landfill, officials there say they take odor complaints seriously.

"Smell it? Tell it," Hoffman said. "Submit an odor complaint or odor notification to either the Air Pollution Control District or Western Placer Waste Management Authority. We'll investigate them to the fullest, whether it's coming from our site or, in this case, an off-site event."

The Western Placer Waste Management Authority said the good news is that the smell should fade within a week as the manure application process wraps up.