West Sacramento track star talks sharing podium with trans athlete amid political spotlight

WEST SACRAMENTO — A West Sacramento teen and track star is speaking out following the scrutiny over a transgender athlete competing in the state finals.

President Trump shined a bright political spotlight on the state track and field championships this past weekend over trans athlete AB Hernandez competing in female events.

River City High School senior Brooke White ended up sharing that spotlight and a second-place medal with Hernandez in the girls' long jump event.

"I'm feeling so much relief," White said.

White was back on campus with the silver medal proof of her state finals performance.

"I'd say that California really thrives in the track community," White said. "I'd say choosing to join track was one of the greatest things for me because it built a family community for me."

After being announced as a co-winner of the second-place medal with Hernandez, White said the two shared a hug with each other.

White says the scrutiny surrounding the state finals, with protests over the politics of transgender athletes in female sports and with President Trump singling out the event, did add pressure to the athletes.

"It made me really emotional seeing how people could be so hateful to a 16-year-old girl," White said.

White says Hernadez's performance inspired her.

"It also eased me a lot to talk to AB personally and see how she was handling the situation as a rock star," White said. "Like she PR'd, I'm pretty sure, in all three events."

White will be graduating from River City High School on Wednesday. Her next stop is UC San Diego, where she will be competing on the track and field team. She also earned an athletic scholarship.

"Overall, I just want to help foster peace and community and acceptance," White said.