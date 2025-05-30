Transgender track athlete expected to compete in California championships despite national scrutiny

A transgender girl from the Inland Empire is at the center of a national conversation and has been subject to attacks from President Donald Trump. On Friday, she'll continue her pursuit of state championships as dozens are expected to gather to protest her presence in her sport.

AB Hernandez, a junior at Jurupa Valley High School, is scheduled to compete in the long, triple and high jumps Friday in the CIF State Track & Field Championships in Clovis. Friday's meet is a preliminary round – those who qualify will compete for state titles in their respective events on Saturday.

Her events are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of Buchanan High School with the long and high jump preliminary rounds. The triple jump, in which Hernandez is the favorite to win the state title, begins at 6 p.m.

Who is AB Hernandez?

Hernandez's expected appearance at the CIF championships on Friday isn't her first. She competed in the girls' long and triple jump events at the state meet last year, albeit in a much less high-profile capacity.

As a sophomore, she took third place in the triple jump at state, according to official results.

The openly transgender teen hasn't spoken publicly in recent days but told Capital and Main reporter Cerise Castle that she can only focus on her own actions.

MOORPARK, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: Transgender athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley watches during the girls long jump at the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet at Moorpark High School on May 24, 2025 in Moorpark, California. / Getty Images

Media availability will be made for athletes at the meet starting Friday, though it's not clear if Hernandez will speak.

Hernandez placed first at the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet in both the girls' long and triple jump events last week, earning her a spot in Friday's prelims.

National (and presidential) backlash

Hernandez's title pursuit has been met with intense scrutiny across the nation as debates over trans rights have ramped up during the second Trump administration.

President Donald Trump himself bashed California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state lawmakers earlier this week on Truth Social, saying it was a "totally ridiculous situation."

"As a Male, he was a less than average competitor," Trump said. "As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable. THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS."

Trump threatened to pull federal funding from California if Newsom allows Hernandez to compete at the state meet.

The Jurupa Unified School District told CBS News that Hernandez's right to participate in girls' competition is currently protected by California's AB 1266, which bars gender discrimination at schools in the state, including in athletics. This week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a probe into California and the JUSD's enforcement of the law, arguing that it violates the rights of female athletes granted by Title IX.

As of Friday, it's not clear if and how Trump would pull funding from California if Hernandez competes as expected in the afternoon.

Planned disruptions?

Groups that refer to themselves as advocates for girls' sports were still trying to prevent Hernandez from competing at the state meet as late as Thursday.

Local Fresno politicians and leaders gathered Thursday, asking the CIF to step in.

MOORPARK, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: A woman wearing Save Girls Sport hat records a video of transgender athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley (not pictured) during the girls long jump at the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet at Moorpark High School on May 24, 2025 in Moorpark, California. / Getty Images

"These attacks on girls and women in women's sports by boys parading as females must end immediately," Fresno County Supervisor Garry Bredefeld said. "Allowing biological males to compete in high school girls' track and field championships."

Meanwhile, a "Protect Girls Sports" protest was scheduled to start outside of Buchanan High School in Clovis, where the meet is taking place, at 1:30 p.m. It's not yet clear how many will attend or how they plan to demonstrate.

"We are working with the Clovis Unified School District to ensure appropriate levels of security are staffed at our event," the CIF told CBS News earlier this week.

The CIF response

As groups and politicians criticize California for allowing Hernandez to participate in girls' competition, the CIF made a last-second rule change in an attempt to appease both sides of the debate.

Hernandez is still allowed to compete with girls, however, there's now a possibility of a "co-state champion" in the jumping events if necessary. Cisgender competitors "who would have earned a specific placement on the podium" will still be rewarded based on where they would have placed had Hernandez not competed.

The CIF State Track & Field Championships begin Friday afternoon.