New entertainment venue in West Sacramento set to open at former Safeway location

A brand-new entertainment venue in West Sacramento is set to open next week. The Boulevard will feature an arcade, bowling alley and restaurant.

The 37,000 square foot venue is on West Capitol Avenue and will be in what used to be a Safeway that closed in 2018.



"West Sacramento is growing, and we're super happy to be a part of everything that is happening for West Sacramento," said Tami Thompson, the director of marketing.



The entertainment venue has something for families and the 21-and-up crowd.



"We have a lot of immersive gaming, we have over 65 of the latest state-of-the-art arcade games," Thompson said.



The venue offers spark bowling, a tech-twist on the classic game with light-up lanes that follow the ball as it moves towards the pins.



There's also a restaurant and bar, laser tag and billiards. But it may be the 30 televisions and 17-foot "wow" wall that puts the new business on the watch list for sports fans with Major League Baseball a few blocks away.



"You can come watch the A's game, come after the game, we're trying to be a regional attraction for the greater Sacramento area," Thompson said.



Thompson said the location, just off Interstate 80 and near Sutter Health Park, sets the Boulevard apart from other area attractions.



"Maybe visitors who aren't from West Sacramento can come up here and reach us in a reasonable amount of time," Thompson said.

With dozens of new jobs created for the city, the final step, opening day, is a week from Friday.

There's a VIP event on Wednesday. A paid ticket gets you in first and all the proceeds go to three local charities: Loaves and Fishes, Habitat for Humanity and the Yolo County Children's Alliance.