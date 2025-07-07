West Sacramento school employee accused of trying to meet minor in El Dorado Hills

An employee at a West Sacramento elementary school is accused of trying to meet with an underage girl in El Dorado Hills, authorities said Monday.

Alejandro Figueroa, 29, of Rancho Cordova, was arrested on July 3 and is being held without bail at the Placerville jail, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said. Figuero faces charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit certain felonies, arranging a meeting with a minor, sending harmful matter to a minor, using an underage person for obscene matter, and attempted kidnapping.

The investigation into Figueroa began in early June when he solicited an undercover online profile managed by law enforcement, believing he was talking with an underage girl, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Figueroa attempted to meet the girl three separate times at the El Dorado Town Hills Center.

According to the Washington Unified School District's website, Figueroa is a school psychologist at Westmore Oaks Elementary School in West Sacramento. No victims have been identified at the school, investigators and the school district both said.

Washington Unified said in a statement that Figueroa has been placed on leave while the investigation remains ongoing. He was hired by the district last year. The statement said:

"We understand that this news may cause a range of emotions within our community, and we share your deep disappointment and concern. The actions alleged are both shocking and completely unacceptable, and they do not reflect the values, integrity, or unwavering commitment to safety that define WUSD. At this time, this matter is under active investigation by law enforcement. We want to reassure our families, staff, and students that the safety and well-being of our school community is always our highest priority. WUSD is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and we are following all appropriate protocols to maintain a safe and supportive environment for everyone."