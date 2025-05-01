Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in West Sacramento park shooting that left boy, 16, dead

Cecilio Padilla
WEST SACRAMENTO – Detectives have arrested a suspect after a shooting at a West Sacramento park left a teenage boy dead on Wednesday, police say.

West Sacramento police say officers responded to Summerfield Park off of Linden Road just before 2 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired.

At the scene, first responders found that a boy had been shot. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but police say he soon died. Police have since identified the boy as a 16-year-old Sacramento resident.

Thursday, detectives announced that they had identified a suspect and arrested them at a home in Sacramento County. No details about the suspect have been released.

Exactly what led up to the shooting has also not yet been detailed by investigators.

Authorities have not released the name of the 16-year-old who died. 

