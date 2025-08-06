Families of teens killed in West Sacramento hit-and-run fill courtroom for suspect's first hearing

The man accused of a deadly hit-and-run that killed two teenagers in West Sacramento made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

It was an emotional day as the families of Layla Clemmons and Jaea Chatman, both just 17 years old, came face-to-face with the man accused of killing them.

"That was my first daughter, she was 17 years old," said Jerry Chatman, Jaea's father. "She just graduated. She was getting her driver's license. That was my baby."

"She was very silly and smart and happy," said Stephanie Vallejos, Layla's grandmother. "She was beautiful and had a genuine heart."

David Walker, 71 of Fair Oaks, is now facing multiple felony counts, including murder and hit-and-run.

Prosecutors allege he consumed 62 ounces of alcohol and then drove through Fair Oaks into West Sacramento intoxicated. They went on to say that Walker left the scene, but eventually came back, without helping the teens he had hit.

The judge ordered Walker held without bail, citing the severity of the case.

"I'm very thankful to the judge accepting the request to have no bail," Vallejos said.

Inside the court, family members wore pink, a favorite color of one of the girls and promised to keep fighting for justice.

"I just wanted him to see me," Jerry said. "And whenever he goes to the cell tonight just to see me and I want to let him know we're going to keep showing up."

Both families are also calling upon the city to make improvements to the stretch of Jefferson Boulevard where the two teens were riding on when they were hit and killed Saturday.

"Why wouldn't you spring into action right now and widen that highway? Maybe these two children would be alive," said Jerel Todd, Jaea's grandfather.

"If anything comes good of this situation, it would be that we'd correct that road," Vallejos said.

Walker is due back in court Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m. Both families said they will be there, pushing for accountability and change.