Family, West Sacramento mayor say safety improvements are long overdue after two teens die in hit-and-run

The families of two teenage girls killed in a hit-and-run crash are calling for safety improvements on the road where their lives were tragically taken in West Sacramento on August 2.

Layla Clemons and Jaea Chatman, both 17, were riding a bike on Jefferson Boulevard near Bevan Road when police say they were hit by driver David Walker, 71, who fled the scene. He was arrested the following morning.

"It was a relief. We will get justice for the girls," Layla's mother, Melissa Vallejos, said of the arrest.

She is brokenhearted by the sudden loss of Layla, one of her four children.

"We're just taking it minute by minute right now. It's a lot of ups and downs. I want to feel strong for my baby, but I know it's gonna be a roller coaster," said Melissa.

The two teens were dating and Layla's family described them as "inseparable."

"He hit them. He knew he hit them and he fled. It's despicable," said Stephanie Vallejos, Layla's grandmother.

West Sacramento's mayor tells CBS13 that the girls' deaths shine a painful light on longstanding concerns with Jefferson Boulevard.

"The roadway was built when West Sacramento was a small rural community and falls short in support of the size and expanse of the city today. Short- and long-term plans have been in place to bring necessary safety upgrades but sadly, progress has not moved fast enough," Guerrero said.

The stretch of road, a main thoroughfare through the Southport Community, stretches from a heavily trafficked shopping center down to the homes of thousands of people.

Where the two girls were killed, Jefferson Boulevard has no street lights, no shoulder, no bike lane and is just one lane in each direction.

Layla's uncle lived close by, and she was familiar with the area.

"As Mayor, I am committed to accelerating improvements to Jefferson Boulevard to increase safety for residents who choose to drive, walk, or bike through the corridor to connect to other areas within and outside the city. We will pursue all avenues to expedite these long-overdue improvements," Guerrero said.

In a recent traffic study, the city deemed Jefferson Boulevard a high-risk road. As part of the city's Vision Zero plan to cut down on traffic deaths, improvements have been proposed for trouble spots citywide.

As part of the pending Yarbrough Project, a proposed 3,000-home development along Jefferson, the developer is required to widen and upgrade the road to accommodate new traffic.

But the mayor says, they can no longer wait.

"In partnership with the Yarborough Development, which is contributing to the area's future growth, we will work to identify resources to fund these critical infrastructure upgrades. Growth must be accompanied by meaningful investment in public safety," Guerrero said.

In the meantime, Layla's family says they are pushing for those changes in her memory.

"I would like for something to be done on that street, for people to be seen, pedestrians, sidewalk, something so this won't happen again," Melissa said.

They want her to be remembered as a kind soul who wanted to study to become a nurse after she graduated from high school. She was in her senior year.

"My grandbaby was a beautiful girl. She was full of life. If you knew her, she had the biggest heart. She loved everybody. She wanted to help everybody," Stephanie said.

Walker is facing two counts of murder and two counts of hit-and-run causing injury or death. He will be arraigned on August 6.

Layla's family is also in the process of filing a wrongful death lawsuit.