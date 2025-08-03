Fair Oaks man suspected in deadly West Sacramento hit-and-run that killed 2

A Fair Oaks man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in West Sacramento that left two people dead, West Sacramento Police said on Sunday.

The hit-and-run happened on Saturday night on Jefferson Boulevard.

Police said two female victims were found at the scene, and that it was determined that a hit-and-run had taken place. In coordination with Vacaville Police, officers found and arrested a suspect.

West Sacramento Police identified the suspect as 71-year-old David Alison Walker, of Fair Oaks.

The Yolo County Coroner's Office will identify the victims.

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero issued a statement following the deadly incident.

"Thank you to the West Sacramento Police Department for your swift and dedicated work in apprehending the suspect involved in yesterday's tragic accident that took two precious lives from our community.I also thank our West Sacramento Fire Department Firefighters who were on the scene handling this horrific situation.My heart goes out to the families and loved ones who are grieving this unimaginable loss. Please know that the entire West Sacramento community stands with you during this painful time," Guerrero said.