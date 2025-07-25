Hops and community are on tap at West Sacramento brewery, celebrating California Craft Beer Week

Craft brewers statewide are showing off their brews to recognize California Craft Beer Week through Sunday, July 27. It's an effort to bring community and craft beer together while spotlighting California's best locally made brews.

Jackrabbit Brewing

The special edition pint glass, designed by a Sacramento artist, is only $5 and supports the California Craft Brewing Association.

Breweries like Jackrabbit Brewing Company are putting their best hop forward, putting a spotlight on their specialty beers and West Sacramento taproom.

"You come in, have a pint of beer and get to know your neighbor," said Evey Ramos, the brewery's events coordinator.

Jackrabbit's featured "Hop Stomper" beer was an instant best-seller, thanks in part to the familiar face on the can.

The A's relocation to West Sacramento this season meant they met the moment by pitching an A's themed can -- with the mascot Stomper featured, it has already been a homerun.

"It sold out of the taproom in a week and a half. It was crazy," said Ramos.

The Hop Stomper is still sold out, but a new batch will launch in the taproom next week for purchase.

With every pour, there's a purpose. The creative process starts in the brewhouse.

"Tons of carbonation on this, which is what we go for," said head Brewer Mike Stone, pouring a glass directly from the tap in the cellar.

The taste test is part of perfecting each brew. It comes after a lesson in Fahrenheit and fermentation. It's the science before the sip.

"Our team just tweaks it one beer at a time," said Stone.

The art is in creating something everyone can enjoy.

"I worked corporate industry for seven years and found out I wasn't meant for a desk job and found my way into a brewery," said Stone."Watching other people enjoy something I've put a lot of time and effort into, that's the icing on the cake."

Despite the dedication and drive, it's an industry in decline.

In 2024, nationwide, more craft breweries closed than opened, according to the Brewers Association.

In addition, last year the craft beer market also hit an all time low due to rising costs and declining sales.

"I think any craft industry is difficult. You're making something with your hands, your heart, your soul and hoping people want to buy it. If you find somebody local who you love and want to support, then please, please do," said Ramos.

Drinking and buying craft beer is what keeps the local taps from running dry.

This Sunday, Jackrabbit Brewing is finishing off Craft Beer Week with a jazz concert fundraiser supporting local high school musicians.

To purchase the West Sacramento-brewed beers, visit their website.

Jackrabbit also recently launched a new venture creating custom craft beer cans for corporate of gifting needs. Customers can work with their in-house designer to create the perfect custom label.