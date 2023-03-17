Watch CBS News
34 homes in Calaveras County given evacuation warnings over debris slide concerns

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST POINT – Dozens of homes in Calaveras County have been given an evacuation warning over a potential debris slide.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office issued the warning on Friday afternoon for about 34 homes in the Middle Fork of the Mokelumne River area of the community of West Point.

Residents along Barney Way are being urged to prepare to leave in case an evacuation order is given.

Only Zone E006A, E0031A, and E0033A are affected by the warning.

While the rains have stopped for the moment, some areas of concern have remained. Several homes along the San Joaquin River in Manteca were given evacuation warnings on Thursday as well. 

CBS13 Staff
First published on March 17, 2023 / 4:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

