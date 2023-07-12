WB I-80 reopens in Sierra after trailer fire spreads to vegetation

PLACER COUNTY – A closed-off section of Interstate 80 in the high Sierra has reopened after a tractor-trailer fire spread to brush just off the roadway.

The scene was along the westbound side of I-80, east of Colfax. As of 3 p.m., the California Highway Patrol Gold Run said the shoulder of the highway would remain closed for around another half hour.

CHP said a semi-truck hauling lumber caught fire, with the flames spreading into vegetation in the area. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

Cal Fire NEU crews responded to the scene and were able to quickly put out the flames. An area about 20x20' burned, officials say.

No injuries have been reported.

The closure was at the Rollins Lake exit. Officers had diverted traffic onto Rollins Lake Road as a result.