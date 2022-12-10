Wanted suspect surrenders after standoff in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A wanted suspect peacefully surrendered after an hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights on Friday, authorities said.

The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus Heights

Sacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect had entered.

At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.

Sacramento police said the suspect was taken into custody for the warrant and charges related to illegal gun possession.

No one was injured and there was no use of force during the standoff and arrest.