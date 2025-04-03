Watch CBS News
Wanted suspect barricaded in Rancho Cordova home

Richard Ramos
RANCHO CORDOVA — A man wanted for multiple violations is barricaded in a home in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to a call related to the suspect around 3 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. They said the suspect is wanted in connection to a burglary and for violating both parole and a restraining order.

Around 6:45 p.m., a SWAT team had arrived at the scene, which is at a home on Ganzan Way near Dolecetto Drive, just northeast of the Folsom Boulevard and Coloma Road intersection. 

Multiple homes in the immediate area have been evacuated. It is not known if the suspect is armed or if anyone else is in the home with him.

