I-80 traffic between Auburn and Colfax impacted by big rig crash

An overturned big rig near Auburn has Interstate 80 traffic in the Sierra Nevada moving slowly Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway near West Paoli Lane, between Auburn and Colfax.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up on its side and blocking both the #2 lane and W. Paoli Lane onramp.

Scene of the crash. Caltrans

Caltrans says crews are unloading the truck so that it can be moved. The #2 lane is expected to be closed through most of the morning, however.

Drivers heading through the area should expect westbound I-80 traffic to be impacted for some time.