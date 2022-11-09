Election results 2022 California - CBS News projects: Voters approve Prop 1, protecting reproductive rights under California's constitution

What is Prop 1? What is Prop 1? 03:23

CBS News projects California voters approve Proposition 1, which would amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights.

While California allows abortion care and has reaffirmed that right through 13 newly signed laws, Proposition 1 would amend the state's constitution to explicitly include the right to choose abortion and contraceptive care.

The proposed amendment reads "the state shall not deny or interfere with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."

Lawmakers proposed Prop 1 in response to the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the long-standing Roe v. Wade ruling, eliminating federal protections for abortion care.

"We are doing more in California because we absolutely have to," said Planned Parenthood Los Angeles spokesperson Celinda Vasquez. "We just saw what happened with the US Supreme Court. So, we cannot sit idly on our laurels and not do more."

In addition to the approved measure, California lawmakers approved a $220 million budget to help women in and out of California get safe and easy access to abortion services in the state.

"We must lead the way to ensure that those who need to access to care can get it in California," supporters wrote in the official ballot argument in the state voter guide.

Jack Pitney, a professor of politics at Claremont-McKenna College, said that it is still unclear if the state will end up covering the cost of more abortions, including for women from out of state.

"At least in the short run, this isn't going to change very much," said Pitney. "The biggest selling point is that it adds a layer of security to protect against changes in the future."

Those opposing the measure have raised concerns that the vague language in the proposition could lead to unrestricted access to abortion.

"Proposition 1 is extreme in that it would remove all restrictions on abortion allowing for late-term abortion, even if both mother and baby are healthy," said Catherine Hadro from the "No on Prop 1" campaign.

The official ballot argument supporting the proposition addressed Hadro's concern about unrestricted access to abortion. The argument seemingly limits abortion rights to the legal precedent set forth by Roe v. Wade.

"For nearly 50 years, Americans have relied on the legal principle set by Roe v. Wade that allowed individuals to make their own reproductive health decisions privately," the argument states.

