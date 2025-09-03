Volunteers helping inmates released from Sacramento jail say sheriff's have threatened arrests

Every day, hundreds of people walk out the door of the Sacramento Main Jail, but many have nowhere to go and end up sleeping on the streets.

Now, a group that helps former inmates get support could end up behind bars themselves.

Volunteers outside the jail are risking arrest to help people in need.

"We say, 'Hey, would you like some food? We've got hot noodle soup, we've got some hot coffee or chocolate,' " said Alexis Covey, with the Anti Police-Terror Project.

Covey volunteers to help inmates when they walk out the jailhouse doors. She said people are often released in the middle of the night when there's no housing or transportation available, and in the winter, they are not offered appropriate clothing to keep warm and dry.

"We want to offer a bit of a soft landing," she said. "A lot of these folks are leaving a rough situation to enter a different rough situation."

A 2023 state report found that 27% of Sacramento jail inmates are released between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., with an average of 565 people per month.

"Our crew members have still been noticing people being released after hours, after public transportation ends, well into the late morning hours with little to nothing but the clothes on their back," said Keyan Bliss, with the Anti Police-Terror Project.

Inmates like Tyrone Smith appreciate the assistance.

"Feel like they're loved when they get fresh out of jail. Water, coffee, maybe even something to eat," said Smith, who was released from jail.

Volunteers said they've been doing this outreach for the last five years but said that last week, there was a confrontation with deputies.

"It became pretty clear that the choice was either leave or be arrested," Covey said.

Covey said Sheriff Cooper was the one who told them to move. A spokesperson for the department told us they couldn't comment on something they said didn't happen.

"When we asked why we needed to leave, he said, 'I'm the boss and I will not argue about this,' " Covey said.

CBS13 reached out to the sheriff's office for comment. They say people could be cited and arrested for blocking the sidewalk.

The volunteers said they plan on continuing to provide support, despite the threat of being arrested.

"We like to think we're doing a tiny little bit to help them have a better night than they would otherwise," Covey said.

The volunteers were outside the jail for several hours on Wednesday evening and said there were no confrontations with jail staff.