Parents arrested for assaulting the principal of Lindhurst High School

OLIVEHURST — Yuba County Sheriff's deputies say James Renshaw Senior and Tabitha Heidbreider went to the front office and assaulted the principal of Lindhurst High School after their son was involved in a fight with several students.

CBS13 went to their neighborhood, where some are now learning much more about their neighbors.

One man who didn't want his face on camera said he had no idea his neighbors were felons and is now shocked and concerned, considering he has nieces and nephews that go to the same school.

"They haven't said anything about it; they've stayed pretty quiet. I think it's pretty shocking to everybody," the neighbor said.

Two weeks later, neighbors want to know what happened, considering the last time they saw Renshaw and his family, there was a large police presence at the house.

"It was concerning. It looked like a crime had happened; we didn't know what was going on. And then the incident with the principal and the family just disappeared," said the neighbor adding that Renshaw never displayed violence.

"Not to my knowledge. They're quiet, they stay outside with their kids, and they play games."

A search warrant at the house uncovered a ghost gun. Investigators confirmed it was the same weapon the parents brought to the school.

"Absolutely not right. And I'm concerned about they had a little girl who would always come around and play with ours, and we haven't seen her at all. And it's just sad, very sad," said the neighbor.



Renshaw and Heidbreider were arrested and booked into the Yuba County Jail on several felonies, including manufacturing a firearm, child endangerment, and assault on a school employee.