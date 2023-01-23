VIDEO: Garage fire damages Citrus Heights home; 1 person evaluated for burn injuries
CITRUS HEIGHTS -- One person is being evaluated for burn injuries after a garage and attic fire at a Citrus Heights home Sunday afternoon.
The fire was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. at a home along Westbrook Drive.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting out of the garage.
An aggressive attack was done and firefighters searched the home. Everyone made it out safe, but one person is being evaluated for burn injuries.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the home.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.