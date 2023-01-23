VIDEO: Garage fire damages Citrus Heights home; 1 person evaluated for burn injuries

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- One person is being evaluated for burn injuries after a garage and attic fire at a Citrus Heights home Sunday afternoon.

The fire was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. at a home along Westbrook Drive.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting out of the garage.

Crews arrived to a well involved garage and attic fire. An aggressive interior fire attack and search was conducted. All occupants made it out safe, 1 patient was evaluated for burn injuries. The fire was held to the home of origin, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/WtdiHDfKDF — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 23, 2023

An aggressive attack was done and firefighters searched the home. Everyone made it out safe, but one person is being evaluated for burn injuries.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the home.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.