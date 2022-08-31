Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: Demolition crews implode what's left of Sleep Train Arena

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sleep Train/ARCO Arena comes down
Sleep Train/ARCO Arena comes down 00:11

SACRAMENTO – The husk that was once ARCO Arena has now come down.

On Wednesday, demolition crews brought down what was left of the structure.

Crews had been working on demolishing the old arena for months. Earlier in the week, officials said that the end of the demolition phase was eminent – but they wouldn't say when the rest of the building would be coming down.

Plans have already been approved for a new development at the old Sleep Train/ARCO Arena site called Innovation Park. At the heart will be a medical center campus.

Homes, parks and retail are also in the works for the site.

Construction of the new project is expected to begin before the end of the year. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 1:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.