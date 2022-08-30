Sleep Train Arena demolition almost done, enters new phase

NATOMAS – Sleep Train Arena will soon be a thing of the past.

It is hard to drive by and not see the demolition underway meant to renovate the area. In February, the city council approved plans to develop a project called Innovation Park.

"It's good to see something there. It's not always good to see empty things," said resident Leilani Brunt.

New life is building where the Sacramento Kings once played at the Sleep Train Arena. For years, the arena has seen little action, until July when demolition began.

"It'll be nice to have something that doesn't look deserted," Amy Gunter said.

At the heart of this sprawling development will be a medical center campus.

The Kings and city teamed up with California Northstate University to bring a teaching hospital and medical campus, which will be one of two teaching hospitals in the area.

This project will also feature homes, parks and retail. The development highlights how the area is in a construction boom.

"I'm blown away with the speed that they're going," Baqar Rizvi said.

How soon could the project break ground? The university said construction of the medical center campus is expected to begin before the end of 2022.