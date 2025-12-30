Video shows 2 children on e-bike crashing into car in Citrus Heights

Community members expressed concern over what they say are reckless e-bike riders after one woman's car was hit practically head-on this weekend in Citrus Heights.

It happened in the area of Feliciter Way and Mauana Way on Saturday afternoon.

Sabrina Little was behind the wheel and said she is a motorcycle rider who has gotten in pretty nasty crashes in the past, but this one hit her different because she knows children's lives were at risk and her own life, possibly changed forever.

"I don't think there's a word to express that feeling," said Little. "It was fear. It was ultimate fear."

Surveillance video from a nearby home captured the crash on camera, where you can see the e-bike speeding around the corner, crashing into Little's car and flipping over.

"Imagine if something worse happened," said Little.

All Little said she could do was slam on her brakes. She is grateful that the 13-year-old rider, who was not wearing a helmet, only suffered minor injuries. His 3-year-old sister, who was riding on the back with a bicycle helmet, popped up almost instantly.

"I think as someone who is a mom, my daughter is almost a teenager, I think there should be regulations for that," said Katy Keshtkaran, who lives in Citrus Heights.

She said the most reckless riders she sees are to and from school.

"I feel like if you're responsible, then it could be really fun," said Elena Augustyanika, who is a teen in Citrus Heights.

She and her friends said their classmates have had some close calls.

"Some kids don't ride them very responsibly, though; they ride them a little crazy," said Pele Yaeger.

Local Attorney Justin Ward said that the risks are real as e-bikes continue to soar in popularity and parents could be liable for crashes.

He said in California, if a child commits willful misconduct, the parent could be liable for damages up to $52,700. That number is set to increase on July 1, 2026.

"These e-bikes are not a toy, and they can go very fast and that can lead to serious harm," said Ward.

Citrus Heights police said its focus is not on laws but education and enforcement - going into schools to teach kids the rules of the road.

Two e-bikes are currently impounded with some riders clocking speeds anywhere from 55 to 70 miles per hour.

"If they aren't old enough to understand the education, they shouldn't be riding them," said Little.

Little said she will always carry some trauma from this run-in, but hopes parents, kids and lawmakers start paying more attention.

"That's the thing with these kids, they don't know the dangers," Little said. "They think they do, but they don't and they don't know how horribly that could have gone."

Citrus Heights police said it has been receiving multiple reports of crashes over the past few months, and there has been a surge of riders since Christmas.

Police responded to the crash, but Little does not plan on pressing any charges.