Video shows drug-smuggling cat caught by prison guards in Costa Rica

Video shows cat trying to smuggle drugs into Costa Rica prison

Guards in Costa Rica have intercepted an unusual prison drug delivery, catching a cat as it jumped over the periphery fence at night with marijuana and crack taped to its body.

The black-and-white feline, carrying over 230 grams of marijuana and 67 grams of crack cocaine in two packages, was captured this month at a prison in the canton of Pococi, the justice ministry said in a statement last week.

The ministry shared a video of a guard climbing a perimeter fence to catch the cat.

Later, the feline is seen on a prison table while guards carefully cut the packages from its tiny body and remove the drugs from its fur.

"Thanks to the quick actions (of the guards) the feline was caught and the packages were removed, thus preventing them from reaching" the inmates, said the ministry.

According to BBC, prison officials handed the cat over to the National Animal Health Service for an evaluation.

Some social media commenters poked fun at the incident. "And how many years in prison will the cat get?" one person commented.

Others voiced outrage and sympathy for the cat.

"How cruel," one commenter wrote. "Poor little kitty."