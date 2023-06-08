VIDEO: 2 suspects sought after starting fire at Sacramento restaurant

SACRAMENTO — Arson investigators are looking to identify two suspects accused of throwing flammable fluid inside a Sacramento restaurant that has not yet opened.

Sacramento Metro Fire said it happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at Ghost Kitchen, which is still under construction along Madison Avenue.

Video released by the fire district captured two suspects pulling up to the restaurant in a white van, breaking the glass of the business and throwing the flammable fluid inside, igniting a fire. Metro Fire said the suspects tried to ignite the whole place twice, but the fire never got big enough to alert the alarm or any other mechanisms to call 911.

Metro Fire said it was their third arson incident this week.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the two individuals in the video. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Metro Fire's arson tip line at 916-859-3775 or email at arsontip@metrofire.ca.gov.

See photos of the Madison Avenue suspects below.

Suspect 1 Metro Fire of Sacramento

Suspect 2

