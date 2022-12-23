Victorian home in downtown Sacramento catches fire

SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to put out a fire at a Victorian home in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.

This image shows flames coming from the attic and upper floor of the home in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Jason Smith

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, which sparked shortly after 8:35 p.m., was burning in the area of 15th and Q streets.

Multiple units were called to the scene to put out the fire, which was occurring in the attic of the home.

While crews work the fire, Q Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets, while 16th Street will be closed at R Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.