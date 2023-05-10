Watch CBS News
Victim dies in hospital 2 weeks after Stockton shooting; Suspect still at large

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — An April 24 shooting on Romano Drive in Stockton has now turned deadly.

The Stockton Police Department said they learned Tuesday that the 40-year-old man who was shot died from his injuries.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was driving in the area when the suspect fired multiple shots at his vehicle, police said. He was in critical condition for the two weeks he was hospitalized.

Stockton police said there is still no information available on a suspect or motive. Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.

May 9, 2023

