1 person in critical condition after being shot in Stockton

By Norafiqin Hairoman

STOCKTON -- An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Stockton, according to Stockton Police Department. 

The incident took place on Monday night at approximately 8 p.m. on Romano Drive at Rose Marie lane. 

The victim is in critical condition, and detectives have been on the scene overnight as they investigate. 

There is currently no information on the motive or suspect. 

Stockton is a city on the San Joaquin River, in California's Central Valley, and is about 49 miles south from Sacramento. 

First published on April 25, 2023 / 6:28 AM

